Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 9.24.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* We have a lot to get to on tonight’s show: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who for months resisted efforts to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, will announce a formal inquiry on Tuesday, according to two Democratic sources close to her.”

* Things really aren’t going well for Boris Johnson: “Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a historic blow Tuesday after the country’s top court ruled it was unlawful for him to suspend Parliament at a time of constitutional crisis over Brexit.”

* This comes as a bit of a surprise: “A long-running Justice Department investigation of two of Washington’s best-known lobbyists was closed this week, the latest sign of the challenges facing prosecutors attempting to more aggressively pursue possible violations of foreign lobbying rules.”

* One can always tell which speeches Stephen Miller helped write: “President Trump leveled one of his harshest critiques of globalism on Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, promoting the ‘America First’ approach that has defined his presidency on issues of defense, trade and immigration before a body built on multilateral cooperation. “

* He’s quite the class act, isn’t he? “President Donald Trump mocked 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter late Monday.”

* One of the tax-return cases: “Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office want a judge to throw out President Donald Trump’s bid to block them from looking at his personal and corporate tax returns.”

* More evidence for Trump to ignore: “Deportations reduce drime? That’s not what the evidence shows. A new study casts doubt on a program that involves local police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.”

* I used to help maintain a list on major administration departures, but it grew too exhausting to try to keep up: “The top echelon of the Trump administration has become a high-speed revolving door – with turnover in 78 percent of the positions, a new study has found.”

See you tomorrow.