Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 8.8.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* More on this on tonight’s show: “U.S. intelligence agencies have made an assessment that North Korea has constructed a nuclear weapon small enough to fit on a missile, according to a U.S. official briefed on the assessment.”

* Another harsh elections-have-consequences moment: ” The Department of Justice reversed its position in the Supreme Court case over Ohio’s practice of purging inactive voters from its rolls, siding with the state in a closely-watched voting rights lawsuit.”

* Venezuela’s ongoing crisis: “As Venezuela reels from a crippling economic crisis and deadly street protests, the military has often served as the guarantor of President Nicolás Maduro’s continued power over the country. But daring challenges to his rule in recent weeks have laid bare a split within the military that could ultimately determine the nation’s fate: a growing number of officers are openly breaking ranks with the president and taking up weapons.”

* The message was sent to embassies from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: “U.S. diplomats should sidestep questions from foreign governments on what it would take for the Trump administration to re-engage in the global Paris climate agreement, according to a diplomatic cable seen by Reuters.”

* Erik Pence’s latest insights: “The White House is actively considering a bold plan to turn over a big chunk of the U.S. war in Afghanistan to private contractors in an effort to turn the tide in a stalemated war, according to the former head of a security firm pushing the project.”

* This is a great project from USA Today: “Since winning the Republican nomination, President Trump’s businesses have sold at least 32 luxury condos and home lots for about $20 million to shell companies that shield the identities of buyers.”

* On MSNBC earlier: “Sebastian Gorka, a White House national security adviser, defended President Donald Trump’s silence on an explosion at a Minnesota mosque by suggesting it could have been a fake hate crime ‘propagated by the left.’”

* Breitbart ran a lengthy article today about political reporters seeking official information from sources working in government – as if that were a bad thing. How very strange.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.