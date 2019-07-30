Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 7.30.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Quite a breach: “A former software engineer from Seattle has been arrested in connection with a massive data breach that potentially puts more than 100 million Capital One credit card applicants at risk.”

* Quite an oversight: “The Trump administration determined that more than 500,000 children would no longer be automatically eligible for free school meals under a proposed overhaul to the food stamp program, but left that figure out of its formal proposal, according to House Democrats.”

* It’s so difficult to have any confidence in his competence: “President Trump said Tuesday that a new trade deal with China might not come until after the 2020 elections, a significant departure from more than a year of trying to exert pressure on the world’s second-largest economy.”

* I think this is the infrastructure bill Trump was referring to this morning: “A bill that aims to increase funding by more than 25 percent for the repair and maintenance of roads and bridges, and expedite federal approvals of large infrastructure projects was released Monday by the Senate public works panel, which set a Tuesday markup for the legislation.”

* Speaking of Capitol Hill: “The Senate has failed in a bid to override a series of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump, allowing the administration to move forward with plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.”

* Perry’s tenure has not been without controversy: “Energy Secretary Rick Perry and DOE officials have met regularly with executives from a consulting firm with close ties to the Trump administration seeking to sell civil nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, according to a report released today by the House Oversight Committee.”

* A story we’re been following closely: “The general nominated to be the nation’s No. 2 military officer appears slated to move forward in the Senate, after defending himself against allegations of sexual assault. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, received strong backing from Republicans and even some Democratic support, following his confirmation hearing Tuesday.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.