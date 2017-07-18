Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 7.18.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Wait, what? “During the annual G-20 conference, President Trump sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin [in] a second, informal meeting on the sidelines.”

* Add Ike Kaveladze to the list: “An American-based employee of a Russian real estate company took part in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr., bringing to eight the number of known participants at the session that has emerged as a key focus of the investigation of the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians.”

* Striking figures: “Civilian casualties from the U.S.-led war against the so-called Islamic State are on pace to double under President Donald Trump, according to an Airwars investigation for The Daily Beast. Airwars researchers estimate that at least 2,300 civilians likely died from Coalition strikes overseen by the Obama White House – roughly 80 each month in Iraq and Syria.”

* Labor Department: “As the White House champions a ‘hire American agenda, the administration wants to slash funding for a small government office that many U.S. companies say they rely on to stay ahead of foreign rivals, underscoring how competing political interests are complicating President Trump’s pledge to restore the manufacturing industry.”

* In case you missed this on last night’s show: “New York prosecutors have demanded records relating to up to $16 million in loans that a bank run by a former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump made to former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a person familiar with the matter.”

* A story to watch: “Republicans are divided over whether to raise the debt ceiling before the August recess, with senators preferring to act soon and members of the more conservative House reluctant to take the contentious vote before the break.”

* He’s ruining his career opportunities in the White House: “Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Monday addressed Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, saying it’s ‘probably against the law’ to get opposition research for his father’s presidential campaign from a foreign country.”

* Rumors suggest Garrett’s nomination is in trouble: “President Donald Trump is standing behind former Rep. Scott Garrett, his choice to head the Export-Import Bank, amid escalating pressure from business groups to pull the plug on the nomination.”

