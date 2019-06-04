Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.4.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Will they follow the directive? “The White House has directed former Trump administration officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to hand over any documents to the House Judiciary Committee related to their time at the White House, two sources told NBC News on Tuesday.”

* Another step backwards: “The Trump administration Tuesday introduced new travel restrictions on U.S. citizens visiting Cuba, prohibiting stops by cruise ships and blocking organized tour groups.”

* Judge Trevor McFadden is a Trump appointee: “A federal judge on Monday rejected an attempt by the Democrat-led House to bar President Donald Trump from spending $6.1 billion in unappropriated funds to build a border wall.”

* Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is “summoning lawmakers back to the state Capitol to consider a package of gun-control legislation, saying Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach calls for ‘votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.’”

* The Fed can counteract Trump: “President Trump’s escalating trade war could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates if the economy weakens, with its chairman, Jerome H. Powell, saying Tuesday that the central bank is prepared to act to sustain the economic expansion if needed.”

* Flint: “Authorities investigating Flint’s water crisis have used search warrants to seize from storage the state-owned mobile devices of former Gov. Rick Snyder and 65 other current or former officials, The Associated Press has learned.”

* House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.): “The No. 3 House Democratic leader on Monday walked back comments he made a day earlier on CNN, when he said he believes the chamber will eventually open impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.”

* A story worth keeping an eye on: “All 100 senators will soon receive a briefing on election interference from intelligence and law enforcement officials, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.”

* News from the Pentagon: “Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan is not recommending punishments for higher-level commanders for the ambush that killed four American soldiers in Niger a year and a half ago, despite calls from some lawmakers and former officers to hold more senior personnel accountable for the ill-fated operation.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.