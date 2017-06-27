Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.27.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Chicago: “Three current or former police officers in Chicago were indicted Tuesday on charges of conspiring to cover up the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, a black teenager killed by an officer in 2014.”

* Syria: “American officials have seen chemical weapons activity at a Syrian air base that was used in the spring nerve gas attack on rebel-held territory, the Defense Department said on Tuesday, scrambling to explain what prompted a White House statement a day earlier that Syria would “pay a heavy price” if it carried out another one.”

* Russia scandal: “FBI agents have repeatedly questioned former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page about his contacts with Russians and his interactions with the Trump campaign, according to people familiar with the investigation.”

* As Rachel noted last night, Jared Kushner “has hired Abbe Lowell, one of the country’s leading criminal defense lawyers, to represent him in the special counsel’s probe of potential Russian collusion with the Trump campaign and his financial dealings, as well as in separate congressional inquiries.”

* The Guardian reports that Jay Sekulow, making the transition from representing the religious right to representing Donald Trump, “approved plans to push poor and jobless people to donate money to his Christian nonprofit, which since 2000 has steered more than $60 million to Sekulow, his family and their businesses.”

* A story worth keeping an eye on: “The House Ethics Committee said Monday it is reviewing charges lodged against two high-profile Democratic lawmakers and a senior Democratic aide.”

* An issue of growing importance in the Senate: “Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker on Monday said he would block future U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and four other Gulf nations until a regional conflict is resolved.”

* And following up on yesterday’s CBO score this is a handy report worth bookmarking: “Coverage Losses by State for the Senate Health Care Repeal Bill.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.