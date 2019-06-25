Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.25.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* At the border: “The government has moved about 100 migrant children to a Texas border patrol facility dogged by allegations that it was housing minors without providing adequate food or access to soap and toothpaste, a Border Patrol official said Tuesday.”

* The shake-up continues: “Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders told employees on Tuesday that he would be stepping down from his post on July 5, according to a spokesman for the agency.”

* Iran: “Fresh sanctions levied by the United States drew an intense reaction from Iran on Tuesday, with a senior official saying they spell the ‘permanent closure’ of diplomacy between the two countries.”

* A case we’ve been following: “A once-secret plea deal reached a decade ago with wealthy convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein must stand, despite objections from many of his victims who were teenagers at the time, federal prosecutors said in a new court filing.”

* Sanders’ successor: “First lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday that her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, will now serve as White House press secretary, replacing Sarah Sanders, who is leaving at the end of the month.”

* Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signs a big bill: “Illinois’ new governor delivered on a top campaign promise Tuesday by signing legislation legalizing small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, making the state the 11th to do so and the first to implement a statewide cannabis marketplace designed by legislators.”

* Stuff like this makes me nervous: “President Donald Trump has recently mused to confidants about withdrawing from a longstanding defense treaty with Japan, according to three people familiar with the matter, in his latest complaint about what he sees as unfair U.S. security pacts.”

* This drama probably has a few more scenes to go: “The White House will block counselor Kellyanne Conway from testifying before a House panel about allegations by a government watchdog that she violated the Hatch Act, increasing the likelihood of another subpoena battle between the two branches of government.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.