Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.18.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Central America’s Northern Triangle: “The Trump administration said Monday it is easing previously announced cuts in hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Central American nations of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala but will not allow new funding until those countries do more to reduce migrant flows to the United States.”

* Ann Marie Buerkle: “The head of the nation’s product safety regulator says she’s stepping down when her term ends in October, a surprise announcement that follows criticism for how the agency handled a recall of the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play and its decision to not force a recall of a jogging stroller.”

* Impeachment: “Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that he supports waiting ‘months down the road’ on deciding whether to impeach President Donald Trump, saying more facts are needed.”

* Something to keep an eye on: “House Democrats intend to question former White House communications director Hope Hicks on Wednesday about five specific incidents that special counsel Robert Mueller detailed as part of his investigation into whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, aides said.”

* Theresa May now has a likely successor in the UK: “Boris Johnson, the New York-born former mayor of London, remains the overwhelming favorite to succeed May. He secured the votes of 126 out of 313 Conservative members of Parliament in what was the second round of the internal party election.”

* I wonder how her confirmation hearings are going to go: “President Donald Trump’s nominee to be ambassador to the United Nations – current U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft – was frequently absent from her post in Ottawa, raising questions about her level of engagement with the job, according to officials in the United States and Canada.”

* What an unbelievably odd story: “The former FBI agent hired by Missouri prosecutors to investigate disgraced ex-governor Eric Greitens was indicted Monday on charges of evidence tampering and perjury.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.