Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.23.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Manchester: “This proud British city was in mourning Tuesday after a suicide bombing by a homegrown terrorist killed 22 people – some of whom were children – at an Ariana Grande concert. The man responsible for the carnage was identified by police as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a British citizen of Libyan descent who lived in a south Manchester neighborhood called Fallowfield.”
* Also from the U.K.: “[I]n the wake of the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terrorist threat level to the highest level and warned that another terrorist attack could be ‘imminent.’”
* Donald Trump “branded those responsible for the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert and other terrorist attacks ‘evil losers’ on Tuesday.”
* More on this on tonight’s show: “Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Tuesday refused to address – but did not deny – reports that President Donald Trump asked him to push back against allegations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”
* Mueller: “Justice Department ethics experts have concluded that newly appointed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III can oversee the investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election – even though his former law firm represents several people who could be caught up in the matter, authorities announced Tuesday.”
* An angle worth watching: “A member of the Federal Election Commission is calling on the agency to investigate whether Russian agents paid for Facebook ads to spread damaging stories about Hillary Clinton ahead of last fall’s presidential election.”
* Good question: “Top Democrats are demanding answers from the Trump administration about whether a top healthcare official offered insurance companies a quid pro quo to get their support for the GOP’s ObamaCare repeal bill.”
* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte “declared the country’s south under martial rule for 60 days and cut short a visit to Moscow on Tuesday after Muslim extremists allied with the Islamic State group laid siege to a southern city.”
* Another step backwards: “The federal Bureau of Prisons has quietly fired an education specialist the Justice Department hired to serve as the first ‘superintendent’ of the educational system within federal prisons, HuffPost has learned. The Obama administration brought on Amy Lopez last year to overhaul educational programs for federal prisoners, with the hope of easing their re-entry into society and reducing recidivism. Lopez was fired last week – leaving the future of the reform efforts under President Donald Trump in doubt.”
* Fiduciary Rule: “The US Labor Department will implement its fiduciary rule on June 9 with no further delays, marking a short-term win for consumer-protection advocates.”
* And New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s speech on removing four Confederate monuments is starting to generate quite a bit of attention, and for good reason.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
