Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.2.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* North Korea’s state-controlled media “warned Tuesday that America’s ‘military provocations’ risked triggering nuclear conflict – with one newspaper claiming Kim Jong Un’s regime was ‘waiting for the moment it will reduce the whole of the U.S. mainland to ruins.’”
* Trump family conflicts abound: “Investors looking to buy a condo at Trump Tower in the Philippines would have found, until this week, some high-powered video testimonials on the project’s official website.”
* Wisconsin: “A jury recommended on Monday that prosecutors file criminal charges against seven Milwaukee County jail employees over the death of Terrill Thomas, an inmate who the authorities say died of dehydration after going a week without water.”
* Maybe he’s forgetful? “Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, didn’t identify on his government financial disclosure form that he is currently a part-owner of a real-estate finance startup and has a number of loans from banks on properties he co-owns, according to securities filings.”
* When Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross described a missile strike on Syria as “after-dinner entertainment” that “didn’t cost the president anything,” that was unwise.
* School lunches: “A week into the tenure of agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue, the Trump administration is scrapping parts of Michelle Obama’s initiative to make school lunches healthier – a costly and at times unpopular program that has for years been the target of intense industry lobbying.”
* On a related note: “The White House is batting down reports that the Trump administration had planned to scuttle one of Michelle Obama’s signature initiatives. Hours after CNN reported on an internal Peace Corps email that announced a plan to stop supporting the former first lady’s ‘Let Girls Learn’ program, a White House spokesman said there had been no changes to the initiative.”
* Jeff Sessions may need to chat with some of his ostensible allies: “Congress, once again, is blocking the Justice Department from spending any money that interferes with state medical marijuana laws.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
