Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.21.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Subpoenas: “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., issued subpoenas on Tuesday to former White House communications director Hope Hicks and to Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to ex-White House counsel Don McGahn.”

* I can’t say I understand what’s driving this: “Robert S. Mueller III and House Democrats have been unable to reach an agreement on how much of the special counsel’s expected congressional testimony would be public, and how much would take place in private, according to people familiar with the matter.”

* A big shake-up in Tennessee politics: “Tennessee’s embattled House Speaker Glen Casada announced Tuesday he plans to resign following a vote of no confidence by his Republican caucus amid a scandal over explicit text messages.”

* Not helpful: “U.S. fighter jets on Monday intercepted a half-dozen Russian warplanes off the coast of Alaska and kept tabs on the aircraft until they left the region, authorities said Tuesday.”

* This story hasn’t yet gone away: “Former Ohio State University students who say they were molested by Dr. Richard Strauss pushed back Tuesday against a statement by Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach at the school, that he was exonerated by an independent investigation into the scandal.”

* I guess the tax breaks for the rich weren’t enough: “The Internal Revenue Service audited just 0.59% of individual tax returns last year, marking the seventh consecutive annual decline as the tax agency copes with smaller budgets and fewer workers…. Audits of the highest-income households dropped sharply, to their lowest levels since the IRS began reporting that data in 2008.”

* I find it hard to relate to many of the values and priorities espoused by Alabama officials: “Alabama Public Television chose not to air PBS’ recent ‘Arthur’ episode that featured a same-sex marriage.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.