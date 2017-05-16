Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.16.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Awkward diplomacy: “President Donald Trump welcomed Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday to the White House amid tensions over the U.S. arming Kurdish militias in Syria to help push ISIS out of Raqqa and Turkish extradition demands for Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based cleric accused of organizing last year’s failed coup.”
* Seems reasonable: “A growing number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling on President Trump to hand over the transcript of the White House meeting last week in which he revealed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, according to current and former U.S. officials.”
* Replacing Comey, Part I: “After interviewing to lead the FBI – and the nation’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia – on Saturday, Sen. John Cornyn pulled his name from consideration Tuesday. He drops out amid a flurry of explosive reports that the president gave highly classified intelligence to Russian diplomats.”
* Replacing Comey, Part II: “Rep. Trey Gowdy took himself out of the running to be the new FBI director, saying Monday that he doesn’t feel like he’d be the right pick.”
* North Carolina: “Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vowed Tuesday to issue an executive order ‘pretty soon’ to increase protections for LGBTQ people in the state. The pledge follows the state’s partial repeal of HB2, a law barring local governments from passing any anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.”
* All is not well at the State Department: “The White House issued a statement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after the publication of a Washington Post report saying that Trump had revealed highly sensitive intelligence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak in the course of a conversation about ISIS. The only issue: State Department officials had no idea the statement had come out, learning about it only from CNN.”
* Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery: “Sen. Mazie K. Hirono said Tuesday she has been diagnosed with kidney cancer and is preparing to undergo treatment locally. The Hawaii Democrat will have surgery at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital on an unspecified date, work during her recovery and return to the Senate ‘as soon as possible,’ the senator said in a statement.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
