Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 4.4.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* This won’t end well: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a sweeping review of federal agreements with dozens of law enforcement agencies, an examination that reflects President Trump’s emphasis on law and order and could lead to a retreat on consent decrees with troubled police departments nationwide.”
* An unexpected story: “Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker announced his immediate resignation Tuesday, admitting that he discussed sensitive information with an analyst regarding the Fed’s plans for economic stimulus.”
* North Carolina: “The N.C.A.A. on Tuesday ‘reluctantly’ lifted its ban on holding championship events in North Carolina, removing its six-month-old prohibition less than a week after the state’s Legislature and governor repealed a so-called bathroom bill that had led to boycotts of the state.”
* I find this very hard to believe: “President Trump’s administration is exploring the creation of two controversial new taxes – a value-added tax and a carbon tax – as part of a broad overhaul of the tax code, according to an administration official and one other person briefed on the process.”
* Rohrabacher is effectively a caricature of himself: “A veteran GOP congressman who’s been Russia’s leading defender on Capitol Hill lashed out at the country’s critics as he prepared to meet Tuesday with President Donald Trump. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California also angrily dismissed the suggestion that Trump has been too cozy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
* Bad idea: “The Trump administration is considering making it a requirement for foreign visitors to the United States to turn over personal information, including the contacts in their cell phones and the passwords to their social media accounts, as part of a proposed overhaul of the screening procedures.”
* Even for the right, this manufactured outrage is silly: “At this moment, the right wing media is going bonkers over reports that Susan Rice, who was national security adviser at the time, in 2016 requested the ‘unmasking’ of certain U.S. persons who had been picked up in surveillance of foreign intelligence targets. Because those persons turned out to be associates of Donald Trump, conservatives have managed to twist this into the allegation that the Obama administration was ‘spying’ on Trump and his campaign. Over at foxnews.com I count 11 separate articles about Rice on the home page.”
* An important day on the calendar: “Equal Pay Day marks the wage discrepancies that exist between men and women in the workforce…. Equal Pay Day is a reminder that despite some progress, the wage gap persists, and women have ways to go when it comes to economic equality.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
