Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 4.18.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Fresno shooting spree: “Three people were shot to death in less than a minute at separate locations Tuesday in Fresno, California, authorities said. A fugitive wanted in a previous homicide was arrested at the scene.”
* Potentially dangerous: “The U.S. scrambled jet fighters to intercept two Russian bombers that flew near the Alaskan coast on Monday night, several American officials said.”
* Juan Manuel Montes has lived in the U.S. since age 9: “Federal agents ignored President Trump’s pledge to protect from deportation undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by sending a young man back to his native Mexico, the first such documented case, a USA TODAY examination of the new administration’s immigration policies shows.”
* On a related note: “Immigration arrests rose 32.6 percent in the first weeks of the Trump administration, with newly empowered federal agents intensifying their pursuit of not just undocumented immigrants with criminal records, but also thousands of illegal immigrants who have been otherwise law-abiding.”
* I’ll have more on this in the morning: “President Trump – hammering his ‘America First’ campaign theme after recent policy flip-flops that have infuriated his populist base – signed an executive order on Tuesday authorizing studies and tweaks in government rules that could lead to restrictions on foreign technical workers.”
* A case worth watching: “Two new plaintiffs – an association of restaurants and restaurant workers, and a woman who books banquet halls for two D.C. hotels – plan to join a lawsuit alleging that President Trump has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause because his hotels and restaurants do business with foreign governments.”
* Election seasons in the U.K. sure are brief: “British Prime Minister Theresa May stunned her nation and its European partners Tuesday with a call for an early national election on June 8, seeking to cement her political backing as Britain moves ahead with difficult negotiations on its break from the European Union.”
* Occasionally, people lie for nice reasons: “When Michael Elliott died, the last voice he heard was that of his ex-wife, his best friend. In a short phone conversation moments before Elliott took his last breath, she told him what he wanted to hear. ‘I told him that everything’s going to be all right,’ Teresa Elliott told The Washington Post. ‘And Donald Trump has been impeached.’”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
