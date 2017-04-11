Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 4.11.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Germany: “Multiple explosions went off near a bus carrying a German soccer team in Dortmund Tuesday evening, injuring a player ahead of a quarterfinal match, authorities and the team said.”
* United: “The 69-year-old man dragged from a United Airlines flight in a bloody scuffle – igniting outrage over his treatment – has been identified as a Kentucky physician as the airline’s CEO issued another apology and ordered a ‘thorough review.’”
* NATO: “U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for Montenegro’s accession to NATO, the White House said in a statement. Last month the Senate overwhelmingly backed the expansion of NATO to allow Montenegro to join the alliance, hoping to send a message that the United States will push back against Russian efforts to increase its influence in Europe.”
* An angle worth watching: “Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is warning that President Trump needs to release his personal tax returns if he hopes to achieve comprehensive tax reform in the coming months.”
* This will no doubt be interesting: “Former President Barack Obama plans to reemerge on the international stage in late May, sitting down with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her home country for a panel discussion about democracy. The panel, part of a 500–year anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, is titled ‘Being Involved in Democracy: Taking on Responsibility Locally and Globally.’”
* For a guy who doesn’t settle, Trump sure is settling a lot of lawsuits: “The Trump Organization has settled a legal dispute with a second celebrity chef who backed out of a deal to open a restaurant in President Trump’s hotel in downtown Washington.”
* The Senate confirmation hearings may be notable: “As a top aide to Florida’s attorney general, Carlos G. Muniz helped defend the office’s decision to sit out legal action against Trump University. Now the president is naming him to be the top lawyer in the U.S. Education Department.”
* When a White House struggles to pull of an Easter Egg Roll, it doesn’t inspire confidence in its overall competence.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
