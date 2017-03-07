Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 3.7.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* CIA: “The anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks posted thousands of documents Tuesday purporting to reveal CIA hacking secrets, including suggestions that the spy agency is able to turn smart televisions into listening devices and defeat encrypted communications apps such as Signal or WhatsApp.”
* The threats continue: “Bomb threats were called in Tuesday at the offices of a prominent Jewish civil rights organization, while several other Jewish Community Centers and schools across the country were similarly targeted, police said.”
* A surprise reappearance: “Christopher Steele, the ex-spy who prepared an explosive dossier on the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, emerged from hiding Tuesday to say he’d returned to work. The former MI6 agent spoke briefly to reporters outside the London offices of his private intelligence firm, Orbis Business Intelligence.”
* Keep an eye on this one: “Under insistent questioning from Democrats, deputy attorney general nominee Rod J. Rosenstein refused to commit Tuesday to appoint a special counsel to oversee investigations of Russian meddling in the presidential election – though he stressed that he did not yet know the facts of the matter.”
* Conspiracy theory follow-up: “Sen. John McCain on Monday demanded the release of any evidence backing up President Donald Trump’s claim that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in the run-up to the presidential election, blasting the White House’s refusal to answer additional questions about the matter.”
* Asia-Pacific: “China warned Tuesday of ‘consequences’ for South Korea and the United States over the deployment of a U.S. antimissile system, further raising regional tension and posing a challenge to the Trump administration.”
* DAPL: “A federal judge in Washington, D.C., denied a last-ditch effort by the Cheyenne River Sioux and Standing Rock Sioux Tribes to halt the flow of oil through the Dakota Access pipeline on Tuesday.”
* Maybe we shouldn’t repeal it: “The Congressional Budget Office said Friday that its projections for the federal government’s spending on the Affordable Care Act’s coverage provisions in 2019 are now a third lower than what they were when the law was passed in 2010.”
* Trump won’t care for this one bit: “The National Park Service on Monday released dozens of official aerial and ground photographs of President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in January as well as images from former president Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
