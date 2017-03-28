Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 3.28.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Quite a concession: “The top American general in Mosul says the initial military assessment into civilian casualties allegedly caused by a March 17 U.S. airstrike shows the U.S. ‘probably had a role in these casualties,’ according to the top American general there.”
* I guess we should disregard the opposition Trump voiced about the mission in Mosul: “The United States is sending more than 200 additional soldiers to Iraq to support the Iraqi military’s push to retake western Mosul from the Islamic State, military officials said on Monday.”
* Obama’s Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces rule is no more: “President Trump signed a bill Monday that killed an Obama-era worker safety rule that required businesses competing for large federal contracts to disclose and correct serious safety and other labor law violations.”
* Mass shooting in Cincinnati: “As broken glass and stray shoes are cleaned from the parking lot of an East End nightclub, questions linger about the shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others. Gunfire broke out just after 1 a.m. Sunday at Cameo Night Club on Kellogg Avenue. Witnesses said they heard dozens of shots ring out.”
* Hmm: “The former chief financial officer of Fox News Channel, Mark Kranz, is said to have been offered immunity from prosecution by U.S. government attorneys looking into payments by the network and its parent, 21st Century Fox, to women who claimed to be harassed by Roger Ailes, the cable-news outlet’s former chief and leader, according to a report in The Financial Times.”
* Justice Department: “Nearly two dozen people from five states are accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his communications with the Russian government and subsequently trying to cover up that lie, according to a complaint sent to the Department of Justice.”
* The Washington Nationals offered Donald Trump the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the team’s home opener. He declined. That’s probably one of the smarter decisions he’s made since becoming president.
* Unintentionally amusing: “Kayleigh McEnany, one of CNN’s in-house surrogates for President Donald Trump, claimed that President Barack Obama went golfing after Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was murdered by terrorists.” Pearl was murdered in 2002. Barack Obama was a state senator at the time.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
