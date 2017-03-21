Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 3.21.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Confirmation hearings begin in earnest: “Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch began the second day of his confirmation hearing by stating that the Roe v. Wade precedent ‘has been reaffirmed many times,’ and telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that the question of whether he could rule against Trump was a ‘softball.’”
* National security: “The new electronic device cabin restrictions on certain flights inbound to the United States from 10 overseas airports in the Muslim world were not prompted by a specific, newly-discovered threat, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.”
* I don’t imagine the president will be tweeting this one: “For the first time since the election, markets are doubting they will get the pro-growth policies of tax reform and stimulus promised by President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.”
* Following up on Rachel’s report from last night: “Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a semiannual meeting of NATO foreign ministers this spring and will instead travel to a Group of 7 meeting of top diplomats in Italy and then to Russia.”
* Paul Manafort remains in the news: “A Ukrainian lawmaker released new financial documents Tuesday allegedly showing that a former campaign chairman for President Trump laundered payments from the party of a disgraced ex-leader of Ukraine using offshore accounts in Belize and Kyrgyzstan.”
* Maybe Trump shouldn’t have pushed Napolitano’s report: “Andrew Napolitano, the senior legal analyst for Fox News, has been temporarily sidelined following his unproved assertion last week that former President Barack Obama had asked for British assistance in spying on Donald J. Trump, a person briefed on the decision said on Monday.”
* I don’t think the White House is going to rescue the coal industry: “Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Confirmation hearings begin in earnest: “Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch began the second day of his confirmation hearing by stating that the Roe v. Wade precedent ‘has been reaffirmed many times,’ and telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that the question of whether he could rule against Trump was a ‘softball.’”
* National security: “The new electronic device cabin restrictions on certain flights inbound to the United States from 10 overseas airports in the Muslim world were not prompted by a specific, newly-discovered threat, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.”
* I don’t imagine the president will be tweeting this one: “For the first time since the election, markets are doubting they will get the pro-growth policies of tax reform and stimulus promised by President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.”
* Following up on Rachel’s report from last night: “Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a semiannual meeting of NATO foreign ministers this spring and will instead travel to a Group of 7 meeting of top diplomats in Italy and then to Russia.”
* Paul Manafort remains in the news: “A Ukrainian lawmaker released new financial documents Tuesday allegedly showing that a former campaign chairman for President Trump laundered payments from the party of a disgraced ex-leader of Ukraine using offshore accounts in Belize and Kyrgyzstan.”
* Maybe Trump shouldn’t have pushed Napolitano’s report: “Andrew Napolitano, the senior legal analyst for Fox News, has been temporarily sidelined following his unproved assertion last week that former President Barack Obama had asked for British assistance in spying on Donald J. Trump, a person briefed on the decision said on Monday.”
* I don’t think the White House is going to rescue the coal industry: “Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.