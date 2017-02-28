Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 2.28.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Interesting: “The former British spy who authored a controversial dossier on behalf of Donald Trump’s political opponents alleging ties between Trump and Russia reached an agreement with the FBI a few weeks before the election for the bureau to pay him to continue his work, according to several people familiar with the arrangement.”
* It’s about time: “The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting of an Indian man in a Kansas bar last week as a hate crime, the agency announced Tuesday.”
* Oddly enough, he didn’t sign this one in front of the cameras: “President Trump will formally kill a regulation that would have tightened gun background checks, signing a bill Tuesday that would undo one of his predecessor’s executive actions following the San Bernardino shootings in 2015.”
* Trump targets water policy again: “President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at rolling back an Obama-era rule that designates what smaller bodies of water, tributaries and wetlands are under the control of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.”
* As expected: “Donald Trump’s attorney general said Tuesday the Justice Department will limit its use of a tactic employed aggressively under President Obama – suing police departments for violating the civil rights of minorities.”
* On a related note, Attorney General Jeff Sessions hasn’t bothered to read his departments reports on policing practices in Ferguson or Chicago.
* A story to watch: “Democrats on the Senate panel investigating President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia are signaling they continue to support the committee’s probe despite concerns about Chairman Richard Burr’s recent reported behavior – for now.”
* In case you ran into trouble today: “If you’ve noticed some websites have been loading slowly or not at all, you’ll be relieved to know it’s not you or your machine. The culprit is an Amazon Web Services issue, which has caused ‘increased error rates’ for east coast based websites Tuesday afternoon.”
* Salome Karwah: “Those brave people who fought against the spread of [Ebola] were collectively given Time magazine’s 2014 Person of the Year award. Among the medical workers featured on Time’s cover was a Liberian nurse, Salome Karwah, who lost her parents to Ebola, beat the sickness herself and went on to provide care to scores of others. Last week, Karwah died as a result of complications from childbirth, and the lingering suspicions of Liberians toward Ebola survivors was partly to blame.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Interesting: “The former British spy who authored a controversial dossier on behalf of Donald Trump’s political opponents alleging ties between Trump and Russia reached an agreement with the FBI a few weeks before the election for the bureau to pay him to continue his work, according to several people familiar with the arrangement.”
* It’s about time: “The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting of an Indian man in a Kansas bar last week as a hate crime, the agency announced Tuesday.”
* Oddly enough, he didn’t sign this one in front of the cameras: “President Trump will formally kill a regulation that would have tightened gun background checks, signing a bill Tuesday that would undo one of his predecessor’s executive actions following the San Bernardino shootings in 2015.”
* Trump targets water policy again: “President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at rolling back an Obama-era rule that designates what smaller bodies of water, tributaries and wetlands are under the control of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.”
* As expected: “Donald Trump’s attorney general said Tuesday the Justice Department will limit its use of a tactic employed aggressively under President Obama – suing police departments for violating the civil rights of minorities.”
* On a related note, Attorney General Jeff Sessions hasn’t bothered to read his departments reports on policing practices in Ferguson or Chicago.
* A story to watch: “Democrats on the Senate panel investigating President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia are signaling they continue to support the committee’s probe despite concerns about Chairman Richard Burr’s recent reported behavior – for now.”
* In case you ran into trouble today: “If you’ve noticed some websites have been loading slowly or not at all, you’ll be relieved to know it’s not you or your machine. The culprit is an Amazon Web Services issue, which has caused ‘increased error rates’ for east coast based websites Tuesday afternoon.”
* Salome Karwah: “Those brave people who fought against the spread of [Ebola] were collectively given Time magazine’s 2014 Person of the Year award. Among the medical workers featured on Time’s cover was a Liberian nurse, Salome Karwah, who lost her parents to Ebola, beat the sickness herself and went on to provide care to scores of others. Last week, Karwah died as a result of complications from childbirth, and the lingering suspicions of Liberians toward Ebola survivors was partly to blame.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.