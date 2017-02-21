Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 2.21.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Deportations: “To immigration advocates, the Trump administration laid out nothing short of a mass deportation plan on Tuesday when it detailed how it will enforce U.S. immigration laws.”
* A scary situation in Nevada: “The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flash flood warning for a dam failure in central Lyon County in west central Nevada.”
* A dramatic departure from Obama-era policies: “The Trump administration plans to roll back protections for transgender students and is preparing changes to federal guidance that required the nation’s public schools to allow students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identities.”
* Interesting case: “No one disputes that a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old near the border that separates El Paso, Texas from Juarez, Mexico. The agent was on the U.S. side of the border. The boy, a Mexican national, was on the other. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether his parents can sue the agent for killing their son. Based on their questions, the justices seemed to indicate the answer would be no.”
* Good move in North Carolina: “Gov. Roy Cooper (D) announced Tuesday he was dropping his state’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a 2013 voting bill that a federal appeals court called the most restrictive in the state ‘since the era of Jim Crow.’”
* ISIS eyes the skies: “Late last month, a pair of Islamic State fighters in desert camouflage climbed to the top of a river bluff in northern Iraq to demonstrate an important new weapon: a small drone, about six feet wide with swept wings and a small bomb tucked in its fuselage.”
* Wells Fargo “announced Tuesday that it had fired four executives as its board of directors nears completion of its investigations into sham accounts set up by low-level employees to allegedly meet sales quotas.”
* Falsely blaming undocumented immigrants: “Two hunters accused in a shooting on a remote Texas ranch near the Mexican border had told authorities that they were attacked by immigrants who had entered the country illegally. Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez told Odessa television KOSA that a grand jury indicted Michael Bryant and Walker Daugherty last week on charges of using deadly conduct by discharging firearms in the direction of others.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
