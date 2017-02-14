Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 2.14.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* If only the White House were prepared for a move like this: “Russia has secretly deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints from American officials that it violates a landmark arms control treaty that helped seal the end of the Cold War, administration officials say.”
* North Korea: “The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un died suddenly at an airport in Malaysia’s capital on Tuesday, local officials told Reuters. Police said they were investigating the cause of death of Kim Jong Nam after he fell ill at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, according to the news agency.”
* Northern California: “Officials in California were racing against the weather Tuesday, struggling to shore up the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway before more rains pummel the area and place the structure under even greater stress.”
* In an interview this morning, Kellyanne Conway offered this memorable gem: “I can’t reveal what the White House knew or didn’t know and who in the White House knew or didn’t know.”
* This probably isn’t the kind of support that will help Michael Flynn’s case: “The strongest support for Flynn came from Moscow on Tuesday morning.”
* Trump will name his successor: “The head of the Secret Service announced Tuesday that he was retiring. Joseph Clancy, a career agent who’d first left the federal protection force in 2011 for a job in the private sector, returned in 2014 to restore credibility to the scandal-plagued agency.”
* Remember, the White House considers these “attacks” against the First Family: “The list of retailers dumping some Trump products continues to grow. Sears and Kmart announced over the weekend that they’re removing 31 items in the ‘Trump Homes’ brand from their websites, though many remain.”
* The cabinet starts to take shape: “The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Linda McMahon, the former wrestling entertainment executive, as head of the Small Business Administration. McMahon, confirmed by a vote of 81-19, is the former president and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, and left the organization in 2009 to run an unsuccessful bid for the Senate in Connecticut as a Republican.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
