Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 1.31.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* A deadly mission: “In what an official said was the first military raid carried out under President Donald Trump, two Americans were killed in Yemen on Sunday – one a member of SEAL Team 6 and the other the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, the New Mexico-born al Qaeda leader who himself was killed in a U.S. strike five years ago.”
* I believe this is the fourth state to sue, following New York, Massachusetts, and Washington: “Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday that they have filed a legal motion to intervene in President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.”
* The GOP governor’s support makes this one especially interesting: “Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday that her office is joining a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, with the support of the state’s Republican governor.”
* Trump now has a few cabinet secretaries: “The Senate Tuesday handily approved Elaine Chao to be the next secretary of Transportation, despite a handful of Democratic no votes amid unrest about President Donald Trump’s executive orders.” The final vote was 93 to 6.
* Tom Price and Steve Mnuchin run into Democratic delays: ” Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted two committee votes to delay the confirmations of President Donald Trump’s picks to head the Health and Human Services and Treasury departments.”
* Four delays? “The confirmation hearing for President Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Labor has been delayed for a fourth time Tuesday. Labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder’s hearing had been scheduled for Feb. 7 but has been postponed to allow him time to submit his paperwork to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.”
* Not the first unexplained cancellation: “President Trump was expected to sign an executive order Tuesday outlining his approach to protecting federal agencies from hackers. The White House said Tuesday afternoon that the signing had been postponed, but did not give a reason.”
* They’re right: “More than 100 former U.S. officials from both parties are urging agency heads to use their own authority to ease some of the restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants – and to urge the White House to rescind it altogether.”
* A welcome reprieve: “The White House announced Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump will keep in place the Obama administration’s policy protecting LGBT federal contractors from workplace discrimination.”
* Diplomacy: “Look, say what you will about Donald Trump, he’s not significantly worse than Zimbabwe’s erratic, mass-murdering, kleptocrat Robert Mugabe. This is basically the argument British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson used Monday in response to growing calls from Parliament and the public for Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom to be canceled.”
* ACA: “Spending less by getting rid of Obamacare could end up costing a whole lot more. Up to 3 million jobs in the health sector and other areas would be lost if certain key provisions of the Affordable Care Act are repealed by Congress, a new report said Thursday.”
* Boy Scouts: “The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that it will allow transgender children to enroll in scouting programs.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
