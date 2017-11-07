Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.7.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* David Kelley: “The gunman accused of the worst mass murder in Texas history escaped from a mental health hospital during his stint in the Air Force, according to a 2012 police report.”

* Congress gets a reminder: “An economic crisis already present in Puerto Rico before Hurricane Maria devastated the island more than 50 days ago could get much worse as officials estimate they will need as much as a staggering $21 billion over the next two years to cover operating costs and help the island rebuild its infrastructure.”

* Now that’s a good question to ask Donald Trump: “Would you consider extreme vetting on people trying to buy a gun?”

* It’s extraordinary to me that this wasn’t resolved sooner: “Justice Department prosecutors have dropped their case against a woman who laughed at now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing. Desiree Fairooz was scheduled to face trial for a second time next week, but a DOJ prosecutor entered a nolle prosequi filing in the case on Monday indicating the department is dismissing the charges.”

* The Rand Paul assault story continues to be odd: “A U.S. senator was allegedly assaulted three days ago, and the more we learn about it, the stranger it becomes.”

* The future of the Endangered Species Act: “The congressman who said he ‘would love to invalidate’ the Endangered Species Act is closing in on his goal. Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) recently shepherded five bills out of the Natural Resources Committee he chairs that would dismantle the law piece by piece.”

* This outcome makes me happy: “Amid a growing backlash, the Walt Disney Company on Tuesday reversed its decision to bar The Los Angeles Times from press screenings of its movies following an investigation by the newspaper into the media giant’s business dealings in Anaheim.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.