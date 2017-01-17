Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 1.17.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Manning will go free: “President Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence officer, who is serving 35 years for giving classified information to Wikileaks, the White House announced Tuesday. The decision, made in the last days of Obama’s presidency, means that Manning can be freed May 17, seven years into her prison term.”
* Last week, WiliLeaks announced that Julian Assange would agree to U.S. extradition if the president granted clemency to Manning. Whether Assange intends to keep that vow is unclear.
* Note, Obama also granted 209 other commutations and 64 pardons, including one to retired Gen. James Cartwright. This president has now commuted more sentences than the last 12 presidents combined.
* Britain’s Prime Minister is serious about Brexit: “Theresa May, who came to power after the referendum result prompted the resignation of her predecessor David Cameron, said Britain will seek a so-called ‘hard Brexit’ – meaning the U.K. wants to quit the EU completely after four decades of membership, along with the single market for goods.”
* With time running out: “With just three days until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the State Department on Tuesday announced a half-billion-dollar contribution to the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund, part of $3 billion the United States has promised to the fund under President Obama. That’s on top of another $500 million transferred last year, meaning the United States has now sent $1 billion to the fund, or a third of the president’s pledge.”
* Summer Zervos’ case is worth watching: “A former contestant on ‘The Apprentice’ who previously accused President-elect Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual behavior said she has filed a defamation lawsuit against the ex-reality show star.”
* I don’t know if this is available to non-subscribers, but Brennan had some surprisingly strong words to share about Trump: “Outgoing Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan on Monday rejected Donald Trump’s suggestions that he may have leaked an unsubstantiated dossier on the president-elect while defending the U.S. intelligence community more broadly from Mr. Trump’s recent attacks on its credibility and integrity.”
* Earnest’s last briefing: “President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance Tuesday at White House press secretary Josh Earnest’s final daily briefing to honor his work…. He praised Earnest for his ‘his smarts and his maturity and his actual interest in the issues,’ as well as his integrity.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
