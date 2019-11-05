Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.5.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* I have a hunch this won’t work out well: “House impeachment investigators asked President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to appear for a deposition later this week.”

* The day after Trump rejects the Paris agreement: “October was the warmest such month on record globally, narrowly edging out October 2015 for the top spot, according to a new analysis from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The finding, released Tuesday, is significant because it shows that 2019 is certain to be one of the warmest years on record, continuing a trend scientists attribute to increasing amounts of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere due to human activities.”

* In related news: “A new report by 11,258 scientists in 153 countries from a broad range of disciplines warns that the planet ‘clearly and unequivocally faces a climate emergency,’ and provides six broad policy goals that must be met to address it.”

* I hope you caught Rachel’s latest segment on Lev Parnas: “A Rudy Giuliani associate who was indicted last month for making illegal campaign contributions is willing to provide documents and testimony to House impeachment investigators, his lawyer confirmed to NBC News.”

* This would definitely make matters worse: “As the impeachment inquiry enters its public phase, top Republicans in the House are weighing whether to temporarily assign Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the panel that will conduct the initial public hearings. Discussions about adding Jordan to the committee are ‘active and serious,’ a senior Republican involved in the process told CBS News.”

* I’d love to hear more about this: “Following a recent conference of foreign security and law enforcement agencies, the head of Russia’s State Security Service, the FSB, made the surprising announcement that Russia and the United States have resumed cooperation on cybersecurity.”

* For those interested in the business of media and journalism, this is a significant development: “The Salt Lake Tribune is now a nonprofit, an unprecedented transformation for a legacy U.S. daily that is intended to bolster its financial prospects during a troubling time for journalism nationwide.”

* And why is there a controversy surrounding the White House’s “National American History and Founders Month” declaration? It’s an interesting story.

See you tomorrow.