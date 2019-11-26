Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.26.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Mark your calendars for Dec. 4: “The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday announced it will hold its first public impeachment hearing next week, and invited President Donald Trump and his lawyers ‘to participate.’”

* A case worth watching: “The House Oversight Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for blocking its probe into the administration’s failed efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, calling their actions a ‘brazen obstruction of Congress.’”

* New OMB documents: “The White House Office of Management and Budget made its first official move to withhold military aid to Ukraine on July 25, the same day President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone, according to a summary of OMB documents produced by the House Budget Committee.”

* In related news: “A federal judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction ordering the Department of Defense and the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request for records relating to the Trump administration’s freeze on security aid to Ukraine.”

* What a strange case: “A Chinese businesswoman was sentenced on Monday to eight months in prison and ordered to be deported for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida carrying a trove of electronics.”

* Hmm: “David Pecker, the head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, has spoken with prosecutors with the New York district attorney’s office as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization’s handling of hush money payments to women who alleged affairs with President Donald Trump, sources with knowledge of the meeting tell CNN.”

* The latest departure: “The White House’s chief operations officer is leaving the administration, the White House said on Monday. Daniel P. Walsh, whose title was deputy chief of staff, was in charge of the administration’s foreign trips, made decisions about the use of government resources by White House aides, oversaw the White House military office and played a critical role in the attempted planning of the Group of Seven summit at the president’s Doral resort, which was scuttled amid backlash over the emoluments clause.”

* Noted without comment: “The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that Conan, the Belgian Malinois who helped U.S. special forces kill Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was in fact male after an unusual back-and-forth regarding the sex of the hero dog made nearly everyone barking mad.”

