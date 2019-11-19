Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.19.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Quite a day: “Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams – who both listened in on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry – spent more than four hours testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday.”

* Maybe he was watching different impeachment proceedings: “President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was pleased with how Republicans were handling the impeachment inquiry…. ‘I just got to watch,’ Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House…. ‘And the Republicans are absolutely killing it.’”

* The shutdown deadline is Thursday: “The House has passed a short-term spending bill to keep federal agencies running for another month. The hope is that the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.” (Here’s today’s roll call.)

* The controversy he won’t shake easily: “Right around the time Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was shedding his suit jacket and preparing to grill witnesses Tuesday at the impeachment hearing, a mobile billboard truck began circling the U.S. Capitol and calling for a congressional investigation into a sex abuse scandal that has been dogging him back home.”

* How many more ways can Trump antagonize Palestinians? ”The Trump administration on Monday said it no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be a violation of international law, reversing four decades of American policy and further undermining the Palestinians’ effort to gain statehood.”

* Trump’s “phase one” physical: “President Donald Trump’s unscheduled weekend visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center prompted days of widespread rumors about the president’s health. His doctor now says it was all routine.”

* Maybe Pompeo sees credibility within his own department as overrated: “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dodged multiple questions at a press conference Monday about why he has declined to offer public support to State Department employees, like former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who have been caught up in impeachment proceedings.”

* Speaking of the troubled State Department: “Senior Trump administration official Mina Chang resigned from her job at the State Department two and a half hours after NBC News went to her spokesperson to ask about newly discovered false claims she had made about her charity work.”

* Oh, Florida, what would we do without you: “A Miami professor who’s an expert on drug trafficking and organized crime was charged by the U.S. with laundering money from Venezuela, skimming more than $250,000 for himself.”

See you tomorrow.