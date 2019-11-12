Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.12.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Mulvaney: “[I]n a court filing Tuesday, a lawyer for acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he no longer plans to seek a judge’s ruling on whether he should testify in the impeachment inquiry and will instead follow Trump’s order not to cooperate.”

* Bolton: “Former national security adviser John Bolton derided President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law during a private speech last week and suggested his former boss’ approach to U.S. policy on Turkey is motivated by personal or financial interests, several people who were present for the remarks told NBC News.”

* Prisoner swap: “The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on a prisoner exchange that would free American and Australian professors who were abducted by the insurgents more than three years ago, officials on both sides said Tuesday.”

* SCOTUS: “A bare majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared likely Tuesday to let the Trump administration follow through on its plan to shut down DACA, the federal program that has allowed nearly 800,000 young people, known as ‘dreamers,’ to avoid deportation and remain in the U.S.”

* Turkey in Syria: “Footage captured by U.S. surveillance aircraft over northern Syria has documented several incidents that military officials say may constitute war crimes on the part of Turkish-backed forces there, a U.S. official said.”

* Google’s doing what? “Google is engaged with one of the U.S.’s largest health-care systems on a project to collect and crunch the detailed personal-health information of millions of people across 21 states.”

* The Mina Chang story is amazing: “A senior Trump administration official has embellished her résumé with misleading claims about her professional background – even creating a fake Time magazine cover with her face on it – raising questions about her qualifications to hold a top position at the State Department.”

* Jordan’s latest denial: “Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has dismissed as ‘ridiculous’ a claim by a professional referee that he told the congressman directly that Dr. Richard Strauss had masturbated in front of him in a shower at Ohio State University.”

* He doesn’t delete tweets often: “President Trump has had a rough week of endorsements…. [O]n Monday, Trump tweeted his support of his Sean Spicer – ‘All the way with Sean!’ – shortly before his former press secretary was voted off Dancing With the Stars, hereby ending the most singularly embarrassing post-Trump career move to date. Trump, who refuses to associate himself with losing despite a long career of losing other people’s money, quickly deleted the tweet endorsing the sketchy footwork of his ex-staffer.”

See you tomorrow.