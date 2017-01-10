Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 1.10.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Dylann Roof: “An admitted white supremacist was sentenced to death Tuesday for massacring nine black worshipers who’d invited him to study the Bible with them at a Charleston, S.C., church, ending a two-phase federal trial that exposed the killer’s hate-fueled motives and plumbed the chasms of grief left by the victims’ deaths.”
* Tune in tonight: “President Obama will say farewell Tuesday night to a nation he helped transform during his eight years in the White House.”
* Hacking scandal: “The director of the F.B.I., James B. Comey, told lawmakers at a Senate hearing on Tuesday that Russian hackers had penetrated the Republican National Committee’s computer records, but he called it a ‘limited penetration of old R.N.C.’ computer systems that were ‘no longer in use.’”
* Bomb threats, “which turned out to be unfounded, were reported all over the Eastern United States on Monday, at as many as 16 Jewish community facilities, one advocacy group estimated. Time and time again, the police responded, buildings were evacuated and, after tense waits, the centers and schools reopened.”
* VW scandal: “Volkswagen has reached a deal with the United States government to pay $4.3 billion to resolve a federal criminal investigation into its cheating on emissions tests, the company said on Tuesday. As part of the settlement with federal officials, the company will plead guilty to criminal charges.”
* U.S. allies want to remind Trump who are actual U.S. allies: “The prospect of President-elect Donald Trump striking a grand bargain with Russian President Vladimir Putin is unnerving to many traditional U.S. allies, but few stand to lose more than the pro-American leaders of countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Those leaders, fighting on the front line of the battle against Putin’s drive to upend the democratic world order, are asking Trump to think twice before choosing the wrong side.”
* As far as I know, her role on Team Trump remains unaffected: “HarperCollins said on Tuesday that it will no longer sell ‘What the (Bleep) Just Happened,’ the 2012 book by Monica Crowley, whom Trump has tapped for a position on the National Security Council.”
* Some extraordinary cultural icons have died recently, but take a moment to read the story of Clare Hollingworth, the reporter who broke news about start of World War II, who died today at the age of 105.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Dylann Roof: “An admitted white supremacist was sentenced to death Tuesday for massacring nine black worshipers who’d invited him to study the Bible with them at a Charleston, S.C., church, ending a two-phase federal trial that exposed the killer’s hate-fueled motives and plumbed the chasms of grief left by the victims’ deaths.”
* Tune in tonight: “President Obama will say farewell Tuesday night to a nation he helped transform during his eight years in the White House.”
* Hacking scandal: “The director of the F.B.I., James B. Comey, told lawmakers at a Senate hearing on Tuesday that Russian hackers had penetrated the Republican National Committee’s computer records, but he called it a ‘limited penetration of old R.N.C.’ computer systems that were ‘no longer in use.’”
* Bomb threats, “which turned out to be unfounded, were reported all over the Eastern United States on Monday, at as many as 16 Jewish community facilities, one advocacy group estimated. Time and time again, the police responded, buildings were evacuated and, after tense waits, the centers and schools reopened.”
* VW scandal: “Volkswagen has reached a deal with the United States government to pay $4.3 billion to resolve a federal criminal investigation into its cheating on emissions tests, the company said on Tuesday. As part of the settlement with federal officials, the company will plead guilty to criminal charges.”
* U.S. allies want to remind Trump who are actual U.S. allies: “The prospect of President-elect Donald Trump striking a grand bargain with Russian President Vladimir Putin is unnerving to many traditional U.S. allies, but few stand to lose more than the pro-American leaders of countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Those leaders, fighting on the front line of the battle against Putin’s drive to upend the democratic world order, are asking Trump to think twice before choosing the wrong side.”
* As far as I know, her role on Team Trump remains unaffected: “HarperCollins said on Tuesday that it will no longer sell ‘What the (Bleep) Just Happened,’ the 2012 book by Monica Crowley, whom Trump has tapped for a position on the National Security Council.”
* Some extraordinary cultural icons have died recently, but take a moment to read the story of Clare Hollingworth, the reporter who broke news about start of World War II, who died today at the age of 105.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.