Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 10.29.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The vote on this is expected Thursday and passage is very likely: “House Democrats released on Tuesday text of the resolution that will detail their procedures as they move forward with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.”

* California: “Los Angeles firefighters continued their battle against a stubborn mountainside blaze Tuesday, with their eyes on the clock because of a forecast for high winds that could make their task far more difficult.”

* The massive protests had the intended effect: “Lebanon’s embattled prime minister says he is handing in his resignation to the president after he hit a ‘dead end’ amid nationwide anti-government protests.”

* Refugees: “The United States is on track to not admit any refugees in October, after already canceling around 500 flights this month, CNN has learned. A pause on admissions that was expected to lift on Tuesday will now extend into November, leaving those who expected to resettle in the US in limbo. It also means additional travel will need to be canceled and re-booked at the expense of federal taxpayers.”

* Remember, Trump assured us the “phase one” agreement was already done: “The United States and China are continuing to work on an interim trade agreement, but it may not be completed in time for the U.S. and Chinese leaders to sign it in Chile next month, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.”

* A British mess gets a little messier: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, in the boldest gamble of his high-wire political career, won backing on Tuesday to hold a general election on Dec. 12, throwing back to the British people the bedeviling issue of how, or even if, their country should leave the European Union.”

* Speaking of messes: “Breaking with some of their biggest rivals, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota said Monday they were intervening on the side of the Trump administration in an escalating battle with California over fuel economy standards for automobiles.”

* This strikes me as extremely unwise: “In a move that worries many public health experts, the federal government is quietly shutting down a surveillance program for dangerous animal viruses that someday may infect humans.”

See you tomorrow.