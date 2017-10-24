Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 10.24.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* An important ruling: “A young pregnant immigrant seeking to end her pregnancy is entitled to seek an abortion without delay, according to a ruling Tuesday from a federal appeals court in Washington.”

* The fight over Trump’s Muslim ban: “The Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the last remaining appeal in a pair of cases challenging President Trump’s executive order, issued in March, that sought to limit travel to the United States.”

* Seems like a good idea: “Twitter is ending its practice of dark ads, which are promoted posts that can only be seen by the people advertisers pay to target. In the coming weeks, Twitter will display all ads, including these promoted-only posts, in a new ‘Transparency Center,’ the company announced Tuesday.”

* That’s an astonishing number: “Since 2013, military investigators have documented at least 500 cases of serious misconduct among its generals, admirals and senior civilians, almost half of those instances involving personal or ethical lapses, a USA Today investigation has found.”

* Iowa is “withdrawing its application for an ambitious program to reshape the Affordable Care Act after federal officials laid out tough conditions for its approval, a decision that signals limits to states’ efforts to alter parts of the health law.”

* The date on the check matters: “The family of a soldier killed in Afghanistan received a $25,000 personal check from President Trump – months after he offered it and dated the day The Washington Post asked about it.”

* And Lawrence Summers isn’t done trying to set straight Kevin Hassett, chair of Donald Trump’s White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.