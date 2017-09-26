Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.26.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the eve of Alabama’s Republican Senate primary runoff, Roy Moore last night headlined a rally and brandished a handgun to demonstrate his conservative bona fides. A few hours north, Vice President Mike Pence was headlining a rally for Moore’s rival, appointed Sen. Luther Strange.

* On a related note, Moore defended himself yesterday against the NRA, which is supporting Strange. The pushback came after the right-wing group invested nearly $1 million in anti-Moore attack ads in Alabama.

* Donald Trump, who’s been a prominent cheerleader for Strange, said this morning that the appointed senator’s support “has been shooting up” thanks to the president’s endorsement – because according to Trump, everything at all times is about Trump.

* New Jersey’s gubernatorial race is seven weeks from today, and a new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows Phil Murphy (D) with a big lead over Kim Guadagno (R), 45% to 27%, among likely voters. The same poll found Gov. Chris Christie (R) with a 16% approval rating among his constituents.

* Despite the oddity of a sitting vice president having his own political operation, Mike Pence’s Great America Committee reportedly raised money over the summer from “at least three dozen corporate PACs,” according to Politico.

* Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) – remember him? – is apparently still in Congress, and yesterday he called on Arizona voters to recall Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) so that Republicans can more easily pass a regressive heath care plan.

* Soon after Trump used his Twitter account to promote a six-minute video showing instances in which McCain endorsed repealing the ACA. It’s unclear who compiled this clip collection, but it looks like it might’ve been a White House project targeting an ostensible Republican ally.