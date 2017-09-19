Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.19.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With time running out in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, a University of Mary Washington poll, released yesterday, shows Ralph Northam (D) with a modest lead over Ed Gillespie (R), 44% to 39%. A new Suffolk poll, however, shows the two candidates tied at 42% each.

* Roy Moore, the leading candidate in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary, made some racially controversial comments yesterday, telling voters, “Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A President? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

* Speaking of Moore, the former state Supreme Court chief justice will welcome former White House aide Sebastian Gorka and former half-term Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to Alabama this week for a rally in support of the Moore campaign. Donald Trump, meanwhile, still supports Moore’s rival, appointed Sen. Luther Strange.

* TPM got an advance look yesterday at a new ad from Save My Care, a progressive health care advocacy organization, targeting Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) for his role in the regressive Republican health care crusade. The 30-second spot will reportedly target “independent voters in Nevada on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.”

* The Trump campaign’s latest fundraising pitch tells supporters, “We will BUILD A WALL (not a FENCE) along the southern border of the United States of America to help stop illegal immigration. Liberals in Congress and the Fake News media need one more reminder that building the wall is non-negotiable.”

* In Michigan, the GOP’s field of Senate candidates shrunk a bit yesterday when Lena Epstein announced she’s dropping her statewide bid and instead running for retiring Rep. Dave Trott’s (R) U.S. House seat.

* And while the DNC’s fundraising is lagged this year, the same cannot be said for the DCCC: according to a report from NBC News, the Democrats’ congressional campaign arm raised raised $6.26 million in August, its “highest off-year August fundraising haul ever.”