Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.10.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s election day in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th congressional districts, where voters will choose new U.S. representatives. Donald Trump was in the Tar Heel State last night and has begun scrambling to bolster Dan Bishop’s far-right candidate in the 9th.

* As expected, GOP officials in Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, and South Carolina have approved plans to cancel their 2020 presidential nominating contests, despite the fact that Donald Trump has intra-party rivals, including two former governors.

* The editorial board of the Denver Post is slamming Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) over Colorado losing investments that are being redirected to Trump’s border barriers. The same editorial board published a controversial editorial endorsing Gardner in 2014.

* Despite the importance of Sen. Doug Jones’ (D) re-election campaign in Alabama next year, the Democratic National Committee is apparently going to deny the Alabama Democratic Party some party-building funds because of its “failure to develop a strategic plan or invest in state party infrastructure.”

* Two years after running a surprisingly strong – though ultimately unsuccessful – congressional campaign in Georgia, Jon Ossoff (D) has decided to take on Sen. David Perdue (R) in a U.S. Senate race in Georgia next year. Ossoff quickly picked up an endorsement from Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

* Months after picking up an endorsement from Trump, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Bill Hagerty, kicked off his U.S. Senate campaign in Tennessee yesterday. He’s favored to win the open seat currently held by Sen. Lamar Alexander (R), who’s retiring.

* Speaking of the Volunteer State, a federal judge yesterday handed down “tough criticism on Tennessee’s new restrictions for signing up voters while refusing to dismiss a legal challenge surrounding the new law set to take effect in October.”

* Causing new headaches for the DCCC, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) threw her support yesterday behind Texas’ Jessica Cisneros and Illinois’ Marie Newman, both of whom are taking on conservative Democratic incumbents in 2020 congressional primaries.

* And to no one’s surprise, it looks like Trump is unlikely to participate in primary debates against his 2020 Republican rivals.