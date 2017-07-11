Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.11.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D) is ending his gubernatorial campaign in Colorado, just three months after kicking off his bid for statewide office. The decision comes on the heels of Rep. Jared Polis (D) launching a gubernatorial campaign of his own – and Polis’ deep pockets appear to have had an intimidating effect.

* In Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election, Rep. Mo Brooks (R) has launched his first television ad, which features his vow to fight for a border wall, and his willingness to read the Bible to other senators.

* On a related note, Brooks’ top rival, appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R), told local voters over the weekend that Donald Trump “is the greatest thing that’s happened to this country.” Strange added, “I consider it a Biblical miracle that he’s there.”

* DNC Chairman Tom Perez yesterday announced a new investment in grassroots organizing at the state level. The Washington Post reported, “In October, the DNC will give a $10,000 monthly grant to each state party, running through the 2018 midterms – a one-third increase over its 2016 commitments, which came when the party’s presidential campaign was winning the money wars.”

* In West Virginia, the field of Republicans hoping to take on Sen. Joe Manchin (D) is getting a little crowded, with state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) kicking off his statewide campaign yesterday. His principal rival appears to be Rep. Evan Jenkins (R).

* Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, is running a gubernatorial campaign in his native Florida, but his first attempt at statewide office appears to be struggling: his campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, and finance director all quit Gillum’s team last week.

* And in New Jersey, the latest Monmouth University poll shows Gov. Chris Christie (R) with a 15% approval rating. A whopping 80% of the Republican governor’s constituents disapprove of his job performance.