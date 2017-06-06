Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.6.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There’s a congressional special election in California today featuring two Democrats, and by all accounts, state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez is considered the favorite over local lawyer Robert Lee Ahn. The election will fill one of four existing vacancies on Capitol Hill.

* Speaking of voting today, it’s primary day in New Jersey. Among the most notable races are the gubernatorial primaries in both parties, ahead of November’s general election. The Garden State is one of only two states to hold gubernatorial races this year.

* Though Republicans are favored in South Carolina’s upcoming congressional special election, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee just invested $275,000 to help boost Archie Parnell’s (D) candidacy. The general election is two weeks from today.

* In Montana, where Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte (R) is preparing for a court appearance as part of a misdemeanor assault charge, the Republican yesterday filed for re-election next year.

* In Georgia over the weekend, state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams (D) kicked off her gubernatorial campaign, and immediately picked up an endorsement from EMILY’s List.

* On a related note, Jason Carter, who put up a decent showing in Georgia’s 2014 gubernatorial race, has decided not to run again. That leaves the Democratic field, at least for now, to Abrams and state Rep. Stacey Evans.