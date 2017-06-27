Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.27.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Nevada, a new Public Policy Polling survey shows incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R) with the narrowest of leads over Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) in a hypothetical 2018 match-up, 42% to 41%.

* Though I’m skeptical anything will come of this, America First Policies, a pro-Trump group led by the president’s former top campaign advisers, is threatening to run attack ads against Heller because of his opposition to the Republican health care plan.

* It’s not just GOP lawmakers who’ve been put on the spot by difficult questions about the party’s unpopular health care bill. In Ohio, the Cleveland Plain Dealer asked Republican Senate and gubernatorial candidates for their opinions on the GOP plan. They didn’t want to talk about it.

* A new Associated Press report on the effects of gerrymandering at the congressional level, and found that House Republicans gained 22 seats through district lines drawn in their partisan favor. That’s not enough to explain all of the GOP’s House majority, but it’s close.

* In a bit of a surprise, Ted Kennedy Jr. has decided not to run for governor in Connecticut next year. It’s a wide-open race, with incumbent Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) stepping down at the end of his second term.

* Republican leaders are hoping to get Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) to run against Sen. Bill Nelson (D) next year, which makes it notable that Scott will be on Capitol Hill today, meeting with Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), ostensibly to talk about health care.

* And nearly 400 days after the end of the Democratic presidential primaries, Donald Trump decided over the weekend to accuse Hillary Clinton of “colluding” with the DNC “in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders.”