Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.18.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With Donald Trump scheduled to officially kick off his re-election campaign in Orlando tonight, the editorial board of the Orlando Sentinel said this morning, “We’re here to announce our endorsement for president in 2020, or, at least, who we’re not endorsing: Donald Trump.” It’s worth noting for context that the Sentinel has traditionally backed the GOP ticket, including endorsing Mitt Romney over Barack Obama in 2012.

* South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) left the presidential campaign trail and canceled some scheduled events this week following a fatal officer-involved shooting in his city.

* The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading his party’s presidential primary field with 23% support, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) with 15% in his home state. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was third with 14%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), with 12%, was the only other candidate to reach double-digits.

* On a related note, that same poll found a 50-50 split among Texans as to whether Donald Trump deserves a second term. Trump won Texas by nine points in 2016, and no Democrat has won the state since 1976.

* Speaking of the Lone Star State, U.S. Senate hopeful MJ Hegar (D) has asked the Federal Election Commission for permission to use campaign resources to cover child-care costs. Her rival, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), publicly endorsed Hegar’s request.

* Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) didn’t qualify for next week’s presidential primary debates, but as of this morning, he has qualified to participate in the debates scheduled for July.

* Presidential hopeful Julian Castro yesterday unveiled an ambitious new housing policy, including an expanded housing-assistance program for low-income Americans and a new tax credit for renters. Castro was HUD secretary in the Obama administration.

* Another 2020 contender, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is unveiling her plan today of how she’s tackle her first 100 days as president.

* And finally, Donald Trump told George Stephanopoulos that 52% of American women voted for him in 2016. It was the 11th time he’s publicly made the claim, and he was wrong in every instance: he won 52% of white women, but 42% of all women.