Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.9.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, hoping to exploit the unpopularity of the Republican health care plan, is launching new online advertising targeting 10 vulnerable House Republicans.
* On a related note, the far-right American Action Network, which is aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), is launching a $500,000 ad campaign to tout the GOP legislation’s imagined virtues.
* Mark Green, whose nomination for Army Secretary ended as his record of extremism came to public light, is now back in Tennessee, where he’s once again considering a gubernatorial campaign.
* Rep. Evan Jenkins (R) became the first high-profile Republican in West Virginia to kick off a Senate bid yesterday, announcing his intention to take on incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D). Jenkins yesterday blasted Manchin for participating in a bipartisan effort to reduce gun deaths in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre.
* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. Dan Kildee (D) has decided not to run for governor in Michigan next year, and will instead run for re-election to Congress.
* In a move that’s likely intended to manage expectations, McClatchy reports that “Republican anxiety is mounting” about Georgia’s congressional special election, and GOP insiders believe Jon Ossoff defeating Karen Handel “is a distinct possibility.”
* Asked late last week whether he’d challenge Trump in a 2020 presidential primary, Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said he’s focused on finishing up his second term, “and then I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
* And in California, actor Antonio Sabato Jr., perhaps best known in political circles for endorsing Donald Trump and arguing that Barack Obama is a secret Muslim, is now running for Congress. He’s apparently taking on Rep. Julia Brownley (D)
