Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.23.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* It’s a little hard to believe, but SurveyUSA released a poll ahead of Georgia’s congressional special election that showed Jon Ossoff (D) leading Karen Handel (R), 51% to 44%. No other recent data pointed to the Democrat with that kind of advantage.
* On a related note, despite the fact that Ossoff’s out-of-state financial support has become one of the key Republican messages, Handel will be in Washington, D.C., today where she’s hosting three separate fundraising events.
* The American Action Network, allied with the House Republican leadership, is apparently investing an additional $2 million into an ad campaign in support of the GOP’s far-right health care plan. Roll Call reports that since the House passed its bill, the American Action Network “has spent $5.6 million on radio, TV and digital ads.”
* In a bit of a surprise, Tom Mechler, the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, announced his resignation over the weekend. A tussle is underway to replace him.
* In Pennsylvania, Rep. Mike Kelly (R) has decided not to run for governor in 2018, but he hasn’t ruled out a campaign against Sen. Bob Casey (D) next year.
* In Kansas’ only half-way competitive congressional district, Joe McConnell, an Iraq-war veteran and Bronze Star recipient, is officially launching his first congressional campaign today, running as a Democrat against incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder (R). McConnell is likely to have a primary race against Jay Sidie, who came up short against Yoder last year.
* On a related note, the Wall Street Journal reports that Democrats are “running military veterans in competitive congressional districts across the country: Fifteen veterans have already launched 2018 House campaigns, and 10 more may enter races by this summer.”
