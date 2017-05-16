Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.16.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In the new Public Policy Polling survey, the Democratic advantage on the generic congressional ballot has reached double digits: 49% to 38%. That’s up from a six-point advantage last month. A Quinnipiac poll released last week showed Dems with a 16-point lead on the generic ballot.
* Hillary Clinton has launched a new organization called Onward Together, which is intended to encourage progressives “to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”
* In Georgia’s congressional special election, much of the Republican message against Jon Ossoff (D) has focused on his out-of-state support. It was therefore a little odd to hear his opponent, Karen Handel (R) boast to supporters about her out-of-state supporters.
* In Virginia’s gubernatorial primary, a new Washington Post-Schar School poll shows Ed Gillespie, a former RNC chair and George W. Bush aide, with “a commanding lead.” The primary is scheduled for June 13.
* The same poll found that Donald Trump’s approval rating in Virginia is down to just 36%.
* Speaking of the Commonwealth, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will headline a fundraiser on Thursday for the Republican Party of Virginia. The event will be held at a Trump-owned venue, raising ethical questions Team Trump prefers to ignore.
* Though there’s been some chatter on the subject, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told the New Yorker she’s “totally ruling out” running for governor in Georgia next year, though she left open the possibility of pursuing public service in some other capacity.
