Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.4.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) continues to be a powerful force in his party’s fundraising efforts, transferring another $7 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee. The Hill reported that the Wisconsin congressman delivered $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 to the NRCC.
* It’s primary day in California’s 34th congressional district, in the special election to fill the vacancy left by Xavier Becerra, who left Congress in January to become state attorney general. The general election in this district, which is heavily Democratic, is on June 6.
* The Washington Examiner reported yesterday on a leaked poll from the Congressional Leadership Fund, allied with the House Republican leadership, showing Jon Ossoff (D) ahead in Georgia’s upcoming congressional special election. The same poll, however, said the Congressional Leadership Fund’s series of attack ads have slowed the candidate’s momentum. The first round of balloting is two weeks from today.
* Speaking of Georgia, Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) became the first top-tier Republican to announce a gubernatorial campaign for 2018. Incumbent Gov. Nathan Deal (R) cannot seek a third term.
* In Virginia’s very competitive Democratic gubernatorial primary, the Virginia Education Association has thrown its support behind Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D).
* On a related note, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) this morning announced his support for former Rep. Tom Perriello (D), Northam’s rival. The statewide Democratic primary is June 13.
* And in New Hampshire, former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand’s (D) gubernatorial bid in 2016 came up short, but he’s decided to try again, announcing plans to run against incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu (R) next year. (In New Hampshire, gubernatorial terms are two years, not four.)
