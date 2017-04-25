Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.25.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In Virginia’s competitive Democratic gubernatorial primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has weighed in, throwing her support behind former Rep. Tom Perriello (D). Perriello will face Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in a June 13 primary.
* A Republican judge in North Carolina resigned yesterday, in part to protest the increasingly ridiculous tactics from Republicans in the state legislature to shape the state judiciary in brazenly partisan ways.
* In Georgia, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) ran into a little trouble yesterday for using his official website to help Jon Ossoff’s special-election campaign. After a conservative group called the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) complained, Johnson’s office removed the content.
* Looking ahead to next year’s midterms, Politico reported yesterday, “Potential GOP candidates whom party leaders want to recruit are afraid of walking into a buzz saw, uncertain about what kind of political environment they’ll be facing by the time the midterms come around.”
* Kellyanne Conway went on an extended riff this morning on the ambiguity of who leads the Democratic Party in 2017, which isn’t an unreasonable point, except she added, “Is it any one of these septuagenarians like Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden?” A septuagenarian is someone between the ages of 70 and 79. Donald Trump – Conway’s boss and the ostensible head of the Republican Party – is the oldest American president ever elected, turning 70 last June.
* While trying to make a point of DC-area construction, Jeff Bartos, a Republican Senate hopeful in Pennsylvania, appears to have accidentally used footage from China.
* And in Rhode Island, former Gov. Linc Chafee – who’s been a Republican, independent, and Democrat in recent years – left office as a rather unpopular figure, but he hasn’t ruled out a possible comeback attempt. Chafee’s most recent bid for office – he ran for the Democratic presidential nomination last year – didn’t go well.
