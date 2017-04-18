Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.18.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* It’s Election Day in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, where there’s a special election to replace HHS Secretary Tom Price. How worried are Republicans? Donald Trump tweeted about the Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, four times over the course of 24 hours and recorded a robocall to local GOP voters.
* In a striking moment of candor, Georgia state Sen. Fran Millar (R) told a Republican Party breakfast the other day that 6th district’s lines “were not drawn” to elect a Democrat, adding, “They were not drawn for that purpose, OK? They were not drawn for that purpose.” According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s report, Millar added, “And you didn’t hear that.”
* This week’s tour featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez held its first event last night, rallying supporters in Portland, Maine.
* On a related note, the DNC yesterday announced the members of a new Democratic Unity Reform Commission, which according to a press statement, “will recommend improvements to insure the presidential nomination process is accessible, transparent, and inclusive.” The panel has 21 members, including people chosen by representatives of the Clinton and Sanders campaigns.
* In Montana’s congressional special election, Bernie Sanders has not only endorsed Rob Quist (D), the senator also announced plans to campaign with Quist in Montana ahead of the May 25 election.
* In Utah, Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s (R) Democratic challenger, Kathryn Allen, is off to a strong start. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that when it comes to campaign fundraising, “She raised more money, received contributions from more people and, after expenses, has more cash available to spend” than the incumbent.
* Kellyanne Conway told Fox News yesterday that Democrats should move forward “instead of still talking about the election.” Perhaps Conway has not yet been introduced to her boss.
* Also yesterday, Eric Trump lamented to Fox News that there are “people who have nothing better to do than to … send a mean tweet.” Maybe he hasn’t met Donald Trump, either.
* It’s Election Day in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, where there’s a special election to replace HHS Secretary Tom Price. How worried are Republicans? Donald Trump tweeted about the Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, four times over the course of 24 hours and recorded a robocall to local GOP voters.
* In a striking moment of candor, Georgia state Sen. Fran Millar (R) told a Republican Party breakfast the other day that 6th district’s lines “were not drawn” to elect a Democrat, adding, “They were not drawn for that purpose, OK? They were not drawn for that purpose.” According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s report, Millar added, “And you didn’t hear that.”
* This week’s tour featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez held its first event last night, rallying supporters in Portland, Maine.
* On a related note, the DNC yesterday announced the members of a new Democratic Unity Reform Commission, which according to a press statement, “will recommend improvements to insure the presidential nomination process is accessible, transparent, and inclusive.” The panel has 21 members, including people chosen by representatives of the Clinton and Sanders campaigns.
* In Montana’s congressional special election, Bernie Sanders has not only endorsed Rob Quist (D), the senator also announced plans to campaign with Quist in Montana ahead of the May 25 election.
* In Utah, Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s (R) Democratic challenger, Kathryn Allen, is off to a strong start. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that when it comes to campaign fundraising, “She raised more money, received contributions from more people and, after expenses, has more cash available to spend” than the incumbent.
* Kellyanne Conway told Fox News yesterday that Democrats should move forward “instead of still talking about the election.” Perhaps Conway has not yet been introduced to her boss.
* Also yesterday, Eric Trump lamented to Fox News that there are “people who have nothing better to do than to … send a mean tweet.” Maybe he hasn’t met Donald Trump, either.