Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.11.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump personally recorded a new robocall in support of Republican Ron Estes in today’s congressional special election in Kansas. In the 65-second recording, the president told voters “there’s really few very much more important” elections.
* The National Republican Congressional Committee’s internal polling reportedly put the Kansas race within single digits, which helped touch off the party-wide panic. This is, after all, a deep “red” district, which Trump carried by 27 points, in a deep “red” state.
* On a related note, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was in Kansas yesterday, campaigning on Estes’ behalf, and complaining about “the Obama economy.” No, really, that’s what he said.
* On the Democratic side, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has kept its distance in the Kansas race, began doing “live calls to 25,000 households” in the state’s 4th district in support of James Thompson.
* As Rachel noted on last night’s show, HHS Secretary Tom Price’s wife, state Rep. Betty Price (R), is becoming increasingly involved in efforts to help Republicans hold onto her husband’s Georgia congressional district.
* The far-right Club for Growth announced a new $1 million ad campaign yesterday, encouraging 10 House Republicans to end their opposition to the party’s American Health Care Act. The ad is online here.
* Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), who’s struggled to make up his mind about whether he’ll keep his promise to retire next year, is apparently planning on running once again, Mitt Romney’s interest notwithstanding. The longtime senator said yesterday Republicans in D.C. simply like him too much.
* Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) is trying to block members of the public from filming his public events. The ACLU is reminding the congressman that probably isn’t legal.
* And in case you were wondering, Donald Trump Jr. has decided not to run for governor of New York next year. Good to know.
