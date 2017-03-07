Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.7.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In Georgia, Republicans have launched a rare mid-decade re-redistricting scheme, intended to give the GOP an even larger majority in the state legislature.
* Following up on Rachel’s segment from last night’s show, Montana Republicans chose businessman Greg Gianforte to be the GOP candidate in the state’s congressional special election, scheduled for May. Democrats nominated musician Rob Quist on Sunday.
* House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) continues to be a prodigious fundraiser, and set a monthly record in February when he transferred more than $4.4 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee. Roll Call reported, “Ryan’s political operation has now sent about $50 million to the NRCC since he became speaker including nearly $8 million to the committee this year. He raised an additional $1 million in revenue for the NRCC last month by signing direct mail solicitations.”
* And speaking of fundraising, Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign operation – yes, it exists – sent out a dubious appeal to donors yesterday, asking supporters to contribute in celebration of the president’s new Muslim ban. Unlike the policy itself, the fundraising letter referenced “radical Islamic terrorism.”
* Former Rep. Betty Sutton (D), who lost her seat following redistricting in Ohio, has launched her gubernatorial campaign for 2018. She joins Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni in the Democratic field, which is likely to grow further.
* Over the weekend, Vermont Democrats chose Faisal Gill as the party’s new state chair, which ordinarily wouldn’t be notable, except Gill is the nation’s first Muslim state party chairman.
* Speaking of Vermont, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was in Mississippi over the weekend, rallying locals in support of unionization.
* And Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) hosted a town-hall event the other day in which he conceded to his audience, “I didn’t vote for Trump, either.”
