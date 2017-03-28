Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.28.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The latest poll in Georgia’s upcoming congressional special election, commissioned by the Fox affiliate in Atlanta, shows Jon Ossoff (D) leading the race, but not enough to avoid a runoff. In hypothetical head-to-head match-ups, Ossoff leads most of the Republican candidates, but narrowly trails former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel. The first round of voting is scheduled for April 18 – three weeks from today.
* In Virginia, home to one of two gubernatorial races this year, a new poll from Christopher Newport University shows a tied Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Rep. Tom Perriello. Former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
* Rep. Tim Walz (D) ended the suspense and announced yesterday he will run for governor in Minnesota next year.
* A few years ago, Arkansas’ Supreme Court struck down a Republican voter-ID law in the state, but GOP officials have tried again, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed a very similar bill into law yesterday.
* In Iowa, where Gov. Terry Branstad (R) is stepping down to become ambassador to China, a growing field of local Dems are gearing up for a statewide race next year against Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).
* In Trump’s home state of New York, where the president received 36% of the vote in November, a new Siena poll shows him with an approval rating of just 26%.
* Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), rumored as a possible primary challenger to Trump in 2020, was asked the other day whether he intends to run for president again. “I just don’t see it,” he said, before adding moments later, “You don’t close the door on anything.”
