Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.28.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* The latest poll in Georgia’s upcoming congressional special election, commissioned by the Fox affiliate in Atlanta, shows Jon Ossoff (D) leading the race, but not enough to avoid a runoff. In hypothetical head-to-head match-ups, Ossoff leads most of the Republican candidates, but narrowly trails former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel. The first round of voting is scheduled for April 18 – three weeks from today.* In Virginia, home to one of two gubernatorial races this year, a new poll from Christopher Newport University shows a tied Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Rep. Tom Perriello. Former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.* Rep. Tim Walz (D) ended the suspense and announced yesterday he will run for governor in Minnesota next year.* A few years ago, Arkansas’ Supreme Court struck down a Republican voter-ID law in the state, but GOP officials have tried again, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed a very similar bill into law yesterday.* In Iowa, where Gov. Terry Branstad (R) is stepping down to become ambassador to China, a growing field of local Dems are gearing up for a statewide race next year against Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).* In Trump’s home state of New York, where the president received 36% of the vote in November, a new Siena poll shows him with an approval rating of just 26%.* Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), rumored as a possible primary challenger to Trump in 2020, was asked the other day whether he intends to run for president again. “I just don’t see it,” he said , before adding moments later, “You don’t close the door on anything.”