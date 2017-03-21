Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.21.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* With many House Republicans worried about losing if they support an unpopular and regressive health care plan, Donald Trump reportedly told GOP lawmakers this morning, “I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don’t get this done.”
* At a campaign-style rally in Louisville last night, Trump also talked once again about his electoral-vote totals, and because he remains stuck in 2016, the president also talked about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem last fall.
* I can’t vouch for the reliability of the survey, but Clout Research released a poll yesterday in Georgia’s 6th congressional district showing Jon Ossoff (D) in a very strong position ahead of next month’s congressional special election. The first round is scheduled for April 18.
* USA Today reports that organizers of January’s Women’s March on Washington and leaders of Indivisible “will make presentations later this week to the Democracy Alliance when the influential donor coalition holds its private spring meeting in Washington, the group’s president Gara LaMarche said.”
* Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith (D) surprised many in state politics when she announced on Friday that she won’t run for governor in 2018.
* Joe Piscopo, a “Saturday Night Live” actor in the 1980s, has decided not to seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination in New Jersey, but he’s moving forward with plans to run as an independent. Piscopo, a former Democrat, backed Donald Trump’s campaign last year.
* The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raised $3.8 million in February, short of the $5.1 million raised by its Republican counterparts over the same period.
* In Pennsylvania, state House Majority Leader Jake Corman (R) seemed interested in next year’s gubernatorial race against Gov. Tom Wolf (D), but Corman decided last week not to run.
* And the hostilities between Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) aren’t getting any better. After McCain suggested last week that Paul was “working for Vladimir Putin,” Paul told MSNBC that McCain “makes a really, really strong case for term limits,” adding, “I think maybe he’s past his prime; I think maybe he’s gotten a little bit unhinged.”
