Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.14.17
—Updated
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump’s decision to fire dozens of U.S. Attorneys has apparently given Democratic officials an idea: recruit these federal prosecutors to run for office in 2018.
* Before he departed Capitol Hill, former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) reportedly summoned Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to his office so he could encourage her to run for president in 2020.
* Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), who’s up for re-election next year, was thinking about retiring, until he saw Donald Trump’s presidency. “I am probably more energized right now than I’ve been in 16 years,” the moderate Democratic senator said.
* The filing deadline in South Carolina’s congressional special election was yesterday, and there are 15 candidates vying to fill Mick Mulvaney’s vacancy. Over the weekend, Democrat Les Murphy, a Marine veteran who’s worked with the Carolina Veterans Commission, threw his hat into the ring.
* The field of Ohio Democrats running for governor next year grew by one yesterday, when former state Rep. Connie Pillich launched her candidacy.
* In a bit of a surprise, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn (D) has decided not to run for governor in Florida next year, though the rush is on among other Dems to secure his endorsement.
* And in California, the more vulnerable Rep. Darrell Issa (R) appears, the more candidates show an interest in taking him on. Doug Applegate (D), who nearly defeated Issa last year, is already running, and Mike Levin (D) announced late last week that he’s running, too.
* Donald Trump’s decision to fire dozens of U.S. Attorneys has apparently given Democratic officials an idea: recruit these federal prosecutors to run for office in 2018.
* Before he departed Capitol Hill, former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) reportedly summoned Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to his office so he could encourage her to run for president in 2020.
* Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), who’s up for re-election next year, was thinking about retiring, until he saw Donald Trump’s presidency. “I am probably more energized right now than I’ve been in 16 years,” the moderate Democratic senator said.
* The filing deadline in South Carolina’s congressional special election was yesterday, and there are 15 candidates vying to fill Mick Mulvaney’s vacancy. Over the weekend, Democrat Les Murphy, a Marine veteran who’s worked with the Carolina Veterans Commission, threw his hat into the ring.
* The field of Ohio Democrats running for governor next year grew by one yesterday, when former state Rep. Connie Pillich launched her candidacy.
* In a bit of a surprise, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn (D) has decided not to run for governor in Florida next year, though the rush is on among other Dems to secure his endorsement.
* And in California, the more vulnerable Rep. Darrell Issa (R) appears, the more candidates show an interest in taking him on. Doug Applegate (D), who nearly defeated Issa last year, is already running, and Mike Levin (D) announced late last week that he’s running, too.
More Like This
Best of MSNBC
Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.14.17
—Updated