Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.7.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Andrew Puzder, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Labor Department, has yet another controversy on his hands: he hired an undocumented immigrant as his housekeeper. Nearly identical circumstances have derailed a variety of Democratic and Republican cabinet nominees.
* On a related note, a Senate committee last night reportedly delayed Puzder’s confirmation hearing for the fifth time, which has to be some kind of record.
* In what appears to be the first campaign ad of the 2018 cycle, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is on the air in Michigan with a commercial urging Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) to support Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination.
* In a development that Trump will likely obsess over, the television ratings for the president’s pre-Super Bowl interview were quite a bit lower than the ratings for President Obama’s first pre-Super Bowl interview eight years ago.
* Politico, citing sources close to Trump, reported yesterday that the “Saturday Night Live” sketch mocking Sean Spicer has been the subject of discussion in the West Wing: “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.”
* Hillary Clinton has kept a fairly low profile in the wake of her election defeat, but the former Secretary of State unveiled a new video last night in support of the MAKERS Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female,” Clinton said.
* And Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), who’ll likely seek a third term next year, announced yesterday that he’s joining evangelical Christian leaders “on what he’s calling a ‘transformative’ and ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ cruise to Alaska.” The AP report on this added that Walker “will be joined by his wife, first lady Tonette Walker, gospel singer Wes Hampton and Trudy Cathy White, whose father founded Chick-fil-A.”
* Andrew Puzder, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Labor Department, has yet another controversy on his hands: he hired an undocumented immigrant as his housekeeper. Nearly identical circumstances have derailed a variety of Democratic and Republican cabinet nominees.
* On a related note, a Senate committee last night reportedly delayed Puzder’s confirmation hearing for the fifth time, which has to be some kind of record.
* In what appears to be the first campaign ad of the 2018 cycle, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is on the air in Michigan with a commercial urging Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) to support Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination.
* In a development that Trump will likely obsess over, the television ratings for the president’s pre-Super Bowl interview were quite a bit lower than the ratings for President Obama’s first pre-Super Bowl interview eight years ago.
* Politico, citing sources close to Trump, reported yesterday that the “Saturday Night Live” sketch mocking Sean Spicer has been the subject of discussion in the West Wing: “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.”
* Hillary Clinton has kept a fairly low profile in the wake of her election defeat, but the former Secretary of State unveiled a new video last night in support of the MAKERS Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female,” Clinton said.
* And Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), who’ll likely seek a third term next year, announced yesterday that he’s joining evangelical Christian leaders “on what he’s calling a ‘transformative’ and ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ cruise to Alaska.” The AP report on this added that Walker “will be joined by his wife, first lady Tonette Walker, gospel singer Wes Hampton and Trudy Cathy White, whose father founded Chick-fil-A.”